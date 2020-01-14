UIS’ online programs in Top 10%

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — U.S. News & World Report has ranked UIS’ online bachelor’s degree programs 33rd best in the country for a second year in a row. Out of 353 institutions, the ranking puts UIS among the top 10%.

UIS’ online master’s degree programs were also highly ranked with the management information systems (MIS) ranked 41st of 188 in the non-MBA business category. The online master’s degree in education was ranked 69th of 309.

The publication assesses schools in four general categories:

Engagement: Promoting student participation and interaction with instructors and classmates

Service and technologies: Incorporating diverse online learning technologies allowing greater flexibility for students to take classes from a distance

Faculty credentials and training: Employing instructors with academic credentials which mirror campus-based programs

Expert opinion: a survey of high-ranking academic officials

UIS offers 14 online bachelor’s degree programs in business administration, communication, computer science, English, health care, history, information systems security, liberal studies, management information systems, mathematical sciences, philosophy, political science, psychology and teacher education.

According to census data, a total of 1,451 students were enrolled in online at UIS during Fall Semester 2019. UIS online students reside in 45 states, 83 counties in Illinois and 16 foreign countries and one territory (Guam).