UIS & LLCC join forces for career fair

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — UIS and Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) are hosting the 2020 Career Connections Expo.

The free event will help those interested in exploring career opportunities and network with area employers. Representatives from more than 100 groups will be on hand and more than 300 students, alumni and community members typically attend.

Business-casual attire is encouraged and participants should bring copies of their resume.

2020 Career Connections Expo

Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) on UIS campus

Thursday, February 6

11:30 am – 2:30 pm