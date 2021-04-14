UIPD: Student attacked in attempted robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department says was not seriously hurt after a man tried to rob her Tuesday night.

A Campus Safety Notice posted online to UIPD’s website says it happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Wright and Clark streets. That’s across the street from the north Engineering Quad.

Investigators say a man approached the student as she was walking on the sidewalk, and then hit her on the back of the head. Police say the man tried to take her backpack.

“The suspect ran when a passing vehicle stopped to help, and the robbery attempt was unsuccessful,” says UIPD.

Officers say the suspect was last seen running west from Wright Street, adding the student was not seriously hurt in the attack.

UIPD says its coordinating with Champaign and Urbana police in investigating the robbery and are patrolling the area.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the UIPD at 217-333-1216. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (373-TIPS), by visiting www.373tips.com or by providing information through the P3 Tips mobile app available on iOS and Android. All messages to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of identifying information and forwarded to police by an independent third party.

UIPD is also providing the following safety tips for students: