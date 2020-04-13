UIC takes up butterfly conservation

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (AP) — The University of Illinois at Chicago is taking a lead role in a nationwide effort to conserve monarch butterflies. The number of monarchs has dropped steeply over the years with the loss of habitats with native plants as a leading cause.

The university’s Energy Resources Center will administer a recently-approved agreement between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and dozens of energy and transportation-related organizations.

Through the agreement they’ll adopt conservation measures, like efforts to increase milkweed, which monarchs need to survive. The agreement with the groups, including departments of transportation, could cover 26 million acres of land.