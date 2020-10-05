UI VetMed launches Open House website

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– University of Illinois’ College of Veterinarian Medicine is hosting its annual Open House online.

They launched a new website due to the coronavirus pandemic. Illinois’ chapter of Veterinarians for One Inclusive Community of Empowerment, or V.O.I.C.E., is using the site to highlight diversity in the vet community.

“Not only did they conduct interviews to staff and faculty that represent diverse backgrounds, they also worked with the rest of the student body to help make the content on the website as inclusive as possible.” Open House Committee member Katie Havighorst said.

Unlike before, the Open House will go on until December 31st.