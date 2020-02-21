UI students create experience at Allerton

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some UI students got hands-on experience while planning an upcoming Experience the Hops event. It takes place Saturday, February 29, at the Allerton Park and Retreat Center estate.

The Recreation, Sport and Tourism (RST) students worked with Allerton staff to plan the event. The year-long Event Management course hooks students up with local agencies for hands-on experiences.

They spend the majority of the first semester in the classroom learning about collaborative leadership, team dynamics and professionalism before taking their education to the field. Six students worked with Allerton’s event coordinator to plan the entertainment, layout and marketing for the event. They even helped JT Walker’s Restaurant and Brewery create a special-release beer for the event.

Attendees can spend the day taste-testing beer from more than a dozen breweries scheduled to be on hand and learn about distilling versus brewing and pairing beer with food. Tickets for the day can be purchased online or at the door, but a five-course dinner with beer pairings and overnight options are also available.

Experience the Hops

Allerton Park and Retreat Center

515 Old Timber Road, Monticello

Saturday, February 29

(217) 333 – 3287