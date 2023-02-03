URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — When you think of science class growing up, you probably think of chemical reactions or dissecting frogs.

Now, some U of I students are trying to make it a little bit easier and more creative.

The artwork has been on display at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, teaching kids about the biology behind respiratory illnesses.

Jessica Brinkworth is an assistant professor of anthropology at the university. Some of her students study the immune system and wanted to help kids in the community.

They created activity packets, board games and video games. All the activities show young people things like how vaccines work and how to stay healthy.

“One of the best ways to get to kids is to make the learning of science fun and to emphasize responsibility to community,” Brinkworth said. “Kids just naturally want to help one another and learn. So that’s one reason we thought this would be a good approach.”

She said with the games, kids also interact with one another and gain social skills.

One activity shows them how germs spread if you don’t wash your hands.

Brinkworth hopes that activity encourages people to think a little healthier.

Right now, the artwork is transitioning from CUPHD to Davenport Hall on the U of I campus. In March, they plan to have a full display up there for kids to interact with it even more regularly.