UI seeks to dismiss Zhang lawsuit

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (AP) — The UI is seeking the dismissal of the lawsuit filed by the estate of slain visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang against two social workers at a campus counseling center.

A judge dismissed a federal lawsuit against the social workers in December, but the woman’s estate refiled it in state court in January. Brendt Christensen was convicted of kidnapping Zhang, resulting in her death. Her body has never been found.

Her family argued the social workers should have done more when Christensen told them about his fascination with serial killers and admitted he bought items to move and dispose of a body.