UI Retiree finds new passion as Firefighter

Dan Davis is not your typical firefighter for a number of reasons. He retired in 2014, after 25 years as an electrician and construction-project coordinator for the University of Illinois.

His life took a turn after an accidental fall in 2012. He flattened both of his knees and severely injured his hip. He reinjured his hip in November 2014, even carried out of his house by members of St. Joseph-Stanton’s fire department.

During his rehab, his physical therapist convinced him to give firefighting a shot.

“I was still reluctant but she said she was going to come over and sign me up anyway,” Davis said. “So I figured I’d give it a shot.”

It’s not common for a recent retiree to become a new firefighter, Davis is using a combination of his work and life experiences, as well as his availability, to become a great asset to the fire department of St. Joseph.

“He’s a guy the younger guys look up to,” Fire Chief Josh Reese said. “Because he’s older, he’s had those life experiences, and he goes and does a lot of training of his own.”

Davis was named firefighter of the year in 2019. He’s now an emergency medical responder, and triathlete. He says it’s all about giving back to the people who helped him get back on his feet. He says it’s never too late to embrace a new calling in life.

“For me, I don’t want to say it’s been life changing, but it’s life altering. I wanted to do something to help people, and this goes right to the core of the belief system that you can and are able to move forward with your life.”

