UI researchers develop quicker method of antibody testing

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Researchers at the University of Illinois have developed a new way to test for antibodies. This can give people results in just 15 minutes. This one only needs a drop of blood. The other ones require more than that.

This blood sample also doesn’t have to be sent away to another lab for testing and can be processed on-site. Each tests only costs $2 to perform. One of the reasons this new method is important is because it will allow people who’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine to see how well it worked.

“Some people will have a massive response of antibodies, and others… will not as significantly. So it would be useful to know your antibody response to the vaccine,” said Electrical and Computer Engineering Professor Brian Cunningham.

This also opens up doors for treating COVID-19 patients. We’ve talked before about convalescent plasma donations. People who’ve recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies. Their plasma can be used to treat current COVID-19 patients.

This new method isn’t available for use yet. It needs approval to be able to be tested on people. Those researchers are looking for a company to help them with the process of gaining approval. Further details on the method can be found here.