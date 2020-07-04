UI professor studies health benefits of yoga

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A professor in the Kinesiology and Community Health department received a grant worth more than $3 million from NIH to study the mental health benefits of yoga.

“We are hoping that this experiment will allow us to look at and tease out what unique mental health and brain health benefits these different forms of exercise offer us,” Professor Neha Gothe said.

Gothe will recruit more than 170 older adults from the Champaign-Urbana area to compare the benefits of yoga versus aerobics and lifting weights.

“It [yoga] has been associated with improved mental health, depression levels, anxiety,” Gothe said. “There is some proof it can help with mental focus and help paying attention. And so we are trying to figure out whether these unique forms of exercise can have unique effects on the brain.”

Her study has been scheduled to begin data collection either late Fall 2020 or in Spring 2021, depending on pandemic restrictions.

