UI lab now named for Holonyak

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The UI's engineering Micro and Nanotechnology Lab (MNTL) has a new name.

College of Engineering officials say, as of Tuesday, it's officially named after Professor Nick Holonyak, Jr.

They say few alumni have had as big an impact as Holonyak. He invented the world's first practical LED light.

The director of the laboratory says Nick was a true visionary.

Holonyak retired from UI in 2013. In 2015, he received the Nobel Prize for engineering for his work with LED technology.

