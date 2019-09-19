UI homecoming schedule announced

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Alumni Association has released a list of activities taking place next month for Illinois Homecoming 2019.

Sunday, October 13

9 am: Illinois Homecoming 5K Registration

Run starts 10 am

10:30 am: Homecoming Kickoff Celebration & Pancake Breakfast

Monday, October 14

5 pm: Carnival and Dinner on the Quad

Wednesday, October 16

7 pm: Global Talent Show

All day event – Homecoming Local Business Decorating Contest

Thursday, October 17

8 pm: Jim Gaffigan – Secrets and Pies Tour

Friday, October 18

6 pm: Homecoming Parade

7:30 pm: Annual University Illinois Bands Homecoming Concert

Saturday, October 19

11 am: Illinois vs Wisconsin

7:30 pm: Homecoming in the Hall Concert at Krannert

8 pm: Flo Rida Live in Concert

