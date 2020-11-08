UI Grad: Trebek was a ‘lovely and deeply decent man’

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Following the news of Alex Trebek passing, former Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings tweeted he’s thinking about both the host’s family and the show’s ‘family’ — “which, in a way, included millions of us.”
Jennings, a former mathematics grad from the U. of I., also said on Twitter, “Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did.
“He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him.”
Jennings, appearing in 75 archived games on the trivia program, is noted as one of the greatest winners in Jeopardy! history.