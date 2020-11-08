UI Grad: Trebek was a ‘lovely and deeply decent man’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

This image released by ABS shows contestant Ken Jennings with a trophy on “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time.” Jennings, the veteran who beat young hotshot James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, won the $1 million prize in the tournament that stretched out over four entertaining nights on ABC’s prime-time schedule. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Following the news of Alex Trebek passing, former Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings tweeted he’s thinking about both the host’s family and the show’s ‘family’ — “which, in a way, included millions of us.”

Jennings, a former mathematics grad from the U. of I., also said on Twitter, “Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did.

“He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him.”

Jennings, appearing in 75 archived games on the trivia program, is noted as one of the greatest winners in Jeopardy! history.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story