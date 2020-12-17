UI freshman designs and builds large-scale disinfecting robot

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A U of I student has built a robot that disinfects anything.

It’s called the Terminator Turbo. Freshman Mihir Vardhan designed and built it while he was in isolation at his home in India before moving to Illinois.

Vardhan said he realized there was a need for something that can sanitize on a very large scale. That’s why this robot is six-feet tall. It’s the perfect solution for large buildings like hospitals, airports, schools and restaurants.

“Over the course of around two months, the machine was put together in my room. Angle grinders, drills, all of these were Christmas presents I had collected, and so slowly, it just came to life,” explained Mihir Vardhan.

He said his mother played a big role in encouraging him to finish.

“One day I went to the scrap yard, I got a ton of metal, welded it together, and there was a huge six-foot-tall frame. And I feel like, at that point, my mother was regretting pushing me to do this project because my bedroom was now smelling of metal,” he explained, smiling. “But two months later, I realized that my mother believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, and the fact that the machine was done just pushed me to keep making it better.”

The Terminator Turbo works pretty simply. It uses UV light to sanitize. The machine even has a shield that protects the user from the light. More information about it can be found here.