UI experts say dogs cannot get coronavirus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Reports say a dog in Hong Kong may be the first case of novel coronavirus in pets, but vets at the College of Veterinary Medicine are not as certain.

They have been researching the issue and their experts say there is no evidence dogs can catch the virus. They believe the one that tested positive may have only had their owner’s virus on them. One vet says they will continue to keep their eye on it though.

“We want to watch it and make sure it isn’t something that’s going to evolve and affect our animal population,” says Ashley Mitek. “The great thing is right now the risk is very, very small.”

The college did say it is possible for dogs to carry the virus on them if they are exposed to that environment for long periods. They have a list of frequently asked questions on pets and the coronavirus on their website.