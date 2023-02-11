CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A team of medical students and bioengineering students at the U of I are working to help doctors stay alert during surgeries. They’re doing it with a new anti-fatigue vest.

Bara Saadah, a fourth-year med student, said something like this has never been done before.

The vest supports the surgeons’ neck, tracks posture and signals them with a vibration when they’re hunched over incorrectly.

He said it will help muscles stay alert and help surgeons stay healthier longer too.

“There’s definitely a shortage of doctors all over the world, but even here in Champaign-Urbana,” Saadah said. “With time, with building something where certain surgeons don’t feel forced to retire early, we’ll be able to have a larger of surgeons who can do surgery. Therefore you’ll be able to go in, get your appointments done sooner and get your surgeries done earlier.”

He wants to help serve as many patients as possible with the vest. They’re already looking to create an app to go along with it. Saadah said it’s designed for any surgeon to use with their scrubs, and he’s hoping to have the first ones in use this spring.