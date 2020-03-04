UI campaign solidifies school’s status

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “The University of Illinois is done with Midwest humble.” So says UI Chief Marketing Officer Eric Minor, ’86 ENG. His team’s latest campaign is The Power of I, designed to boost the UI’s awareness throughout the state and around the country.

“Midwest humble” is the team’s code for the UI’s tendency to be modest about its assets and accomplishments. Plans to push the UI into becoming more well-known include billboards, street signs, TV and radio ads, internet and social media feeds and content-streaming platforms for national and even global impact.

Courtesy: Illinois.edu

People who happen to travel through Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport will be some of the first to notice the campaign’s early centerpiece: a Block I display, 7′ x 6′ in Terminal 3. It debuted in January and solidifies the UI’s reputation as one of the nation’s top public universities to all corners of the state.

“Illinois has a great story to tell, and we want to make sure that potential and current students, faculty and staff hear it,” Minor says. “The promotion is designed to become an annual campaign that will confirm our top-shelf stature and showcase the many ways throughout the University that we have attained it and sustain it. It reminds our alumni of the great choice they made to attend Illinois, and it adds value to their degrees. We’re the state’s flagship university and when the tide rises, all boats are lifted. Orange will be everywhere. We’re going to bring it in ways big and bold.”