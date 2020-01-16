UI BOT busy taking care of business

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Donald Edwards was unanimously re-elected to a second one-year term as chairman of the UI Board of Trustees during its annual organizational meeting Thursday at UIC.

Edwards, of Chicago, is an alumnus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who has served as a trustee since 2017. He is now chief executive officer of Flexpoint Ford, a Chicago-based private equity investment firm he founded in 2004 which manages approximately $4 billion in assets.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance with University Honors, and also was a four-year letter-winner on the Illini golf team from 1985 to 1988. Later, he received an MBA from Harvard Business School with Baker Scholar Distinction.

The board also unanimously re-elected a three-member Executive Committee, which meets as needed to complete urgent UI System business which cannot be postponed to a regular meeting. Members of the committee are Edwards, Ramon Cepeda of Darien, and Patricia Brown Holmes of Chicago.

Along with Edwards, Cepeda and Holmes, other board members are Kareem Dale of Chicago, Ricardo Estrada of Chicago, Naomi Jakobsson of Urbana, Dr. Stuart King of Champaign, Edward McMillan of Greenville and Jill Smart of Downers Grove. Student trustees are Rosie Dawoud from UIS, Trayshawn Mitchell from UIUC and Susan Panek from UIC.

Trustees also re-elected Thomas R. Bearrows as university legal counsel, Dedra “Dee Dee” Williams as secretary of the Board of Trustees and the University and Avijit Ghosh as comptroller.

All will serve one-year terms except Williams, who will retire in June and will be succeeded by longtime Urbana-Champaign administrator Gregory Knott. Treasurer Lester McKeever Jr. was elected to a two-year term in 2019.