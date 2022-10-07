Photo courtesy: Facebook page of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Campustown is buzzing, students and fans are prepping for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Illinois Athletic Department is making sure students are prepared.

On Friday, they created a scavenger hunt around campus.

Students found “Hail to the Orange” stencils, took a photo and earned a free orange shirt.

The shirts were gone within minutes, but that’s not stopping Frances Woerner, a U of I student, from cheering on the orange and blue from the student section.

“It’s so upbeat,” she said. “Everyone is dancing, you’re right next to the marching band, you can see everything that’s going on, it’s so fun. Everyone’s there cheering, nobody’s against each other, everyone’s friends at that point,” she said.

Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Tickets are still available, but many sections are sold out.

You can get yours on the Fighting Illini Athletics website.