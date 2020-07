Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) —We’re hearing reports of storm damage – after an active night across Central Illinois.

U.S. Route 150 is currently closed from Piatt County North 1500 East to North Mckinley Street.

IDOT and Amerern crews are there making repairs.

They expect roads to open again at around 7:00 am.