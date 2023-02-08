MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello and Urbana High Schools are teaming up to host a special concert on Wednesday with a special guest.

Master Gunnery Sergeant John Mula is a Monticello native and a member of the United States Marine Band. Nicknamed “The President’s Own,” the band’s mission is to perform for the President of the United States at many different events and functions, including presidential inaugurations.

Mula, who plays the clarinet, graduated from Monticello High School in 1981 and the University of Illinois in 1986, majoring in musical education. He joined the Marine Band in 1996 and has been a member ever since.

Mula now returns home to take part in a concert consisting of students from both Monticello and Urbana High Schools. That concert is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Monticello High School. The concert is free and open to the public.