U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes a stop in Illinois

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christmas tree that was selected to make an appearance at the U.S. Capitol Building this year stopped at Effingham for a night on Sunday.

According to Illinois State Police, a different National Forest is selected every year to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building for the holiday season. The 2021 tree was chosen from U.S. Forest Service-Six Rivers National Forest. It began its journey on October 29 starting in Crescent City and is currently on a 2,500-mile road trip across the country to Washington, D.C.

The tree entered Illinois around 1:15 p.m. and stopped for the night in Effingham on Sunday. An Effingham resident said the tree was stored at the Kenworth of Effingham at 1010 Outer Belt West.

The tree left Effingham on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. and continued east across Interstate 70 to Ohio.