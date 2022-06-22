CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I’s College of Veterinary Medicine is on a mission to save a donkey breed.

The Baudet Du Poitou Donkey was commonly seen throughout World War II, but now there are fewer than 70 left in the country and 500 worldwide.

One doctor is now racing time and statistics to keep this breed from going extinct.

“Studying those donkeys will help the knowledge on the donkey reproductive physiology and new technologies that is not very advanced. So, it’s going to also help other probably endangered species that we could have,” said Dr. Giorgia Podico.

Despite the only 23 percent success rate, the college has produced two babies through artificial insemination that are doing well in Vermont.