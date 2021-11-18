U of I trustees approve request for increased funding

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois Board of Trustees announced Thursday that it approved a plan to allocate more money to help students and faculty at all three U of I campuses in the state.

The board approved a request for more than $683 million in operating funds for the fiscal year 2023, which is 10 percent higher than the current year’s budget. The request is the first step in the annual budget process and will be submitted for consideration by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the governor and the Illinois General Assembly.

“The University of Illinois System is dedicated to offering a world-class education to Illinoisans from all backgrounds, and to serve the state beyond our campuses with innovation that promises the keys to a better, more-prosperous future, said President Tim Killeen. “To continue serving Illinois and providing excellence at scale, we count on the investment of state funding to add to and retain our talented faculty, and to provide more financial aid to ensure that a U of I education remains accessible and affordable for our students.”

The requested operating funds would allow the U of I system to expand its support for the state’s economy and Illinois citizens by focusing on five key areas:

$10 million to offer undergraduate scholarships to in-state students $7.5 million to expand “bridge” programs to reduce barriers to enrollment for many students Another $7.5 million to enhance mental health programs for students Another $10 million to recruit world-class faculty to accommodate growing enrollment Remaining funds to be used for faculty salaries

The budget request also includes more than $673 million in capital funds that would pay for new buildings and renovations while also addressing deferred maintenance at the three system universities.