U of I to collect donations for Holiday Meal & Support Drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Office of volunteer programs at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign are collecting items for the Holiday Meal & Support Drive.

According to officials, items include gift cards from Meijer to support the Big Give at Stone Creek Church and packaged food, hats, gloves and toiletries for C-U at Home and Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

Officials said donations can be dropped off at their office at Illini Union 285 on November 1 and November 12 at SDRP or November 8 at ISR, all from noon to 4 p.m. People can register gift card donations here.