CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The U of I wants to ensure its students get the best hands-on learning experience they can offer.

That’s why they have places like the U of I Technology Entrepreneur Center and host things like the Idea Fair.

Most of the students at the Idea Fair showcasing their ideas were underclassmen. Organizers said that’s so they can continue to form their ideas and grow as the years go on.

