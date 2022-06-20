URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Summer Band will continue a longtime tradition this Thursday when they perform on the Quad at 7 p.m.

The Twilight Concert series has been held every summer for 110 years. This year’s Summer Band consists of more than 80 students, alumni and community musicians under the direction of Marching Illini Director Barry Houser.

Among other selections, the band will perform several patriotic songs to recognize the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. These songs will include including John Williams’ Midway March and John Philip Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever and The Liberty Bell.

The concert is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the concert.

There will be another Twilight Concert on July 21.