U of I Suicide Prevention Walk to be held this weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign will hold a Suicide Prevention Walk on Sunday evening.

Officials said it is a part of Finding the Light in the Darkness, which is an organized movement to raise awareness for those affected by suicide and mental struggles. The walk helps let members of the U of I campus community know that suicide is preventable and no student, faculty and staff member is alone when dealing with mental health problems.

“Together we can continue the conversation about mental health and find the light in the darkness,” said Program Manager for Student Engagement and Formation Michel Watkins.

The walk will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday. It will be a one-and-a-half-mile walk going from the Anniversary Plaza to continue around the University of Illinois Quad.