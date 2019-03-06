U of I students to be polled on "Alma Otter"

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- It's a mascot idea that started as a simple joke, but has gotten some traction.

Students at the U of I will weigh in this week on how they feel about "Alma Otter."

The debate about introducing a mascot has gone on for years, after the university stopped using Chief Illiniwek as a symbol in 2007.

It's still ultimately up to school officials like the chancellor and board of trustees, but students will get a chance to answer the referendum question Wednesday and Thursday.

The student body president says this is non-binding, it's really just a poll to see if students like it, or if students don't like it.

The "Alma Otter" picture was posted on Reddit and the student meme Facebook page late last year.

The Illinois Student Government vice president and a few of the senators were interested in how students actually felt about the mascot idea. They'll use the results as an indicator to the chancellor on whether students want a mascot.

"It's ultimately up to the people like the chancellor, board of trustees to adopt new mascots, symbols and traditions at the highest level, so this is only an indicator for us to see how students feel. If this is a yes vote, we've done our job as a student government representing students. If it's not then we've heard them loud and clear and we'll move on to something else," Walter Lindwall, UIUC student body president, said.

The group Students for Chief Illiniwek says the adoption of a mascot greatly diminishes the honor and dignity of the university. They also say it's a slap in the face to the indigenous peoples whom the ISG attempt to replace and move past. They don't want a mascot.

Lindwall says he understands where they're coming from, but there's no going back to what once was.

The chancellor has a commission talking about new traditions, so they may or may not look at the referendum question result. The unofficial count will come out on Thursday after 5 p.m.

Another mascot has been suggested; Champ the Fighting Illini. The reason it isn't included in this referendum is because it was created too late for the ISG timeline. It could still be added in future referendum questions in the fall or next year, but won't appear this week.