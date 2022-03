URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students with the Carle Illinois College of Medicine have been working to send aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

As of Monday, they’ve collected more than 25,000 pounds of medical and physical goods from the Champaign-Urbana community to send to the region. They don’t have a final count of each type of supply gathered; they are in the process of sorting, packing and indexing the donations.

The group hopes to have the supplies ready to ship by the end of this week.