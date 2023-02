MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Children have a chance to learn about and get up close with frogs this weekend at the Mahomet Public Library.

Students from the University of Illinois’ Fischer Laboratory will be at the library on Saturday to make a presentation geared toward children between kindergarten and 5th grade. In addition, they’ll be bringing along a group of frogs, which scientists refer to as an “army.”

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon.