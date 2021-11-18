U of I Student Patrol is hiring

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Division of Public Safety at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is seeking to fill multiple positions on its Student Patrol unit.

Officials said the unit is made up of students who are interested in serving the campus community and keeping their peers safe.

According to officials, Student Patrol Officers will engage in several critical community safety services on campus, including SafeWalks, which provides free walking safety escorts to students who need to travel on campus at night.

Additionally, Student Patrol Officers who conduct building checks will be trained in first aid medical intervention and learn how to observe campus for suspicious activity.

Student Patrol Officers will also assist with security at athletic events, concerts, and other special events. They work directly with University Police to address campus safety issues and are trained in the use of police communications to use in case of emergency.

Officials said hourly pay increases as students gain experience and enter leadership positions:

– Entry-level: $12.50 per hour

– With one year experience: $13 per hour

– Assistant Team Leader: $13.75 per hour

– Team Leader: $ 14.80 per hour

Most Student Patrol Officers work between 12-18 hours per week (up to 28 hours per week are available).

Anyone interested can apply here.