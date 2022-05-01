CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In an unusual support rally, 28 basketball teams played in an event on Sunday to support Ukraine.

Hundreds of people showed up to UIUC Hoops for Ukraine hosted by the Illini Chabad and Ukrainian Student Association. There was food, fun and 3×3 tournaments. Members of the Fighting Illini men’s basketball team were even there.

Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel, Executive Director of Illini Chabad, said it was all about celebrating unity.

“The best response to hate is positivity. And we want to give a message that we are united in supporting the people that are feeling oppressed and being destroyed,” Tiechtel said. “And in addition to the people of Ukraine, in Ukraine, but also the students here on campus, the Ukrainian Student Association, we have to support them and all their members and let them know we stand with them.”

Tiechtel said the funds they raised will be sent to Ukrainian orphans in Berlin. There are 550 children and mothers there and the money will help support them.