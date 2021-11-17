U of I student escapes armed robbery thanks to community help

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police and the University of Illinois Police has recently informed people about an attempted armed robbery that took place at around 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Green Street.

According to police, a man approached a U. of I. student who was walking and demanded money. When the student refused, the man implied that he had a gun. The student and the offender then walked to a business on East Green Street where the student intended to withdraw cash from an ATM. Employees of this business noticed the interaction and escorted the offender out of the business, at which time the offender again implied that he had a gun and left the area.

Police said no money was exchanged and no one involved was physically injured.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 (373-TIPS), visiting www.373tips.com or by providing information through the P3 Tips mobile app. All messages to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of identifying information and forwarded to police by an independent third party.