U of I researchers are creating an App to help people with substance abuse

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A team of researchers at the University of Illinois is designing an app that teaches young adults how to talk to their friends about their drinking or drug use.

The app targets people between the age of 18 and 29. Professor Douglas Smith said that, “while young adults have the highest rates of substance use, they are also the people least likely to seek treatment.” He also noted that most substance use treatment is individual. This app aims to make that treatment a collaborative effort by including a person’s entire social network. He said, “if you’re a young adult in need of substance use treatment, you invite a friend to come in with you.. to help you and to support you.”

Here’s how the app works:

Users will be asked to fill out a quick questionnaire, first about their own drinking and drugs habits, and then, about their friend’s. They’ll be asked questions like “reasons you want to help your friend,” “how often does your friend drink,” and “how many drinks did they have last week.” After that’s completed, users will be coached through conversations. They will be given a plethora of suggestions for how to ask a friend if they’re willing to get help and how to offer their friend support in a positive, non-confrontational way.

Smith said the app is going through one more test run before it hits the App Store. Clients at Promise Healthcare Clinic will use the app and decide whether or not it is helpful in their recovery. If the app is well-received, it will be available very soon!