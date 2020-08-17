U. of I. releases move-in schedule

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois says they’ve modified their typical move-in week schedule “to protect the health and safety of our residents, families, and staff.”

It adds residents moving in this fall are required to reserve a time-slot online, “to provide a socially distant and efficient Move-In experience.”

It encouraged first-year residents to select a time-slot on or before Aug. 20 so they can participate in Welcome Week events, and returning residents to move in on Aug. 21-23.

Early Arrival: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16 and 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Aug. 17-18.

Living-Learning Community: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m, Aug. 17-18.

First-year students: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Aug. 19-20.

Returning students: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., August 21.

Additional Weekend days: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., August 22-23.

Students can reserve a time-slot by clicking this link.

The university also requested people to adhere to the following safety guidelines.