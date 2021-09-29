U of I releases Homecoming 2021 schedule

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois released the full schedule of its Homecoming 2021 festivities.

This year’s Homecoming will have in-person events after last year’s was held virtually because of the pandemic.

The traditional dying of the fountain at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center

A dinner on the Quad

A talent show at Foellinger Auditorium

A Greek life barbeque at Washington Park

A community night in downtown Champaign (the first ever off-campus Homecoming event)

The dedication of the Siebel Center for Design

Fighting Illini volleyball, soccer and football games throughout the week

The full schedule of events can be found on the Homecoming 2021 website.

Reflecting the COVID times, the theme of Homecoming 2021 is “Close or apart, we’re Illini at Heart.”