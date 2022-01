CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign recently posted to Twitter, letting people know it will start using the Illinois App as the primary way for faculty, staff and students to display their COVID-19 Building Access Status.

The app can be downloaded from App Store or Google Play.

In addition, University officials said the Campus Recreation at U of I will not require building access via the Illinois App until Jan. 10.