U of I Police warn of email scam

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois Police Department is warning students and staff at U of I to beware an email they say is a phishing scam.

The sender purports to be “Dr. James Webber” offering employment of up to $400 weekly, with a link for more information about this job. But the UIPD said there are several indicators that the email is a scam:

  • The name in the signature line doesn’t match the name of the sender. Even though the sender has an @illinois.edu email address, the UIPD said the email is “almost certainly” the result of a hack and was sent without the user’s knowledge.
  • The email vaguely refers to “the institution”
  • The email contains several grammatical errors
  • The email directs people to a Microsoft Office form that asks for more personal information.

The UIPD said that anyone who receives this email should not reply to it nor should they click the link.

