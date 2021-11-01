U of I Police: Student loses $2,000 in a scam

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police reported an exploitation scam that caused a U. of I. student to lose $2,000 on Friday.

According to police, the student was contacted by an unknown person through social media. The two began exchanging messages that quickly became sexual. After this student sent sexually explicit images of himself, the unknown messenger threatened to send his pictures to the student’s family and friends unless the student gave money to the messenger.

Police said the student paid the messenger $2,000 and contacted police after the messenger demanded more money.