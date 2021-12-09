U of I Police: student assaulted at fraternity house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened last Friday at a fraternity house on the U of I campus.

It was reported that someone gave a student an unknown substance that caused the student to fall several times. The student did not consent to taking any substance and does not remember what happened. The student was taken home by friends.

The UIPD was made aware of the incident on Wednesday.

Anyone who wishes to report a crime or submit information about a crime is encouraged to contact the UIPD at 217-333-1216. People may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, by visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.