U of I Police: serial car burglar arrested

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – University of Illinois Police say a recent arrest may have ended a three-year string of car burglaries.

UIPD officers arrested 39-year-old Felicia Jones of Indianapolis on Saturday in the State Farm Center parking lot. When officers arrested her, Jones was sitting in a car that didn’t belong to her and had another person’s purse in her lap.

UIPD investigators believe Jones is responsible for multiple car burglaries near State Farm Center that date back to 2018. On multiple occasions since that year, the UIPD received at least one report of burglary immediately after a concert or athletic event at or near the arena. In several of those burglaries, the victims reported their credit or debit cards were stolen and later used without permission.

Over the years, UIPD investigators used surveillance footage and other techniques to develop a suspect in the burglaries. On Saturday, as the Fighting Illini football team played Rutgers in Memorial Stadium, a UIPD detective recognized Jones as the suspect and saw her entering multiple cars in the State Farm Center parking lot.

Jones was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, credit card fraud and identity theft.