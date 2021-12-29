U of I Police: SafeWalks service available during winter break

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police recently posted to Facebook, letting people know that SafeWalks service is available throughout the winter break.

Officers said people can call (217) 333-1216 if they are traveling on campus after 9 p.m.

SafeWalks is a free service provided to University of Illinois students, faculty and staff.

Hours of Operation

– 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Sunday through Wednesday (calls taken until 2:15 a.m.)

– 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., Thursday, Friday or Saturday (calls taken until 2:45 a.m.)