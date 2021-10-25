U of I Police report sexual offenses on campus over weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police issued a campus safety notice on Monday, informing an instance of sexual offenses on campus.

According to police, they received a report that a man inappropriately touched another person at around 6 p.m. on Saturday on the Main Quad. The report indicates that the man may have touched others around the same time.

Police said in instances of sexual offenses, they generally do not include specific details about exact locations or times to avoid releasing information that could lead to the identification of a survivor, unless that information is of vital importance to the safety of the campus community.

They stated, “we do this to reduce the possibility that a survivor becomes the target of retaliation, harassment or further psychological harm.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact University Police at 217-333-1216. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, visiting 373tips or providing information through the P3 Tips mobile app.

For more details about this incident from the university, click here.