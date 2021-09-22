U of I Police recruits student representatives

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are looking for students who are interested in working with and be representatives of the department.

Officials said students who pass the recruiting process will become a part of a registered student organization that learns about what UIPD does and how to do it. These are volunteer positions that will help students strengthen their professional skills in many fields such as marketing, social media outreach, photography, graphic design and event planning.

The students will act as representative voices for the department to connect with fellow students by talking to people and handing out information at different campus locations. They will also participate in organizing workshops and events to build strong relationships with students.

“I am looking for creative ways to engage with the community and have them involved in what we do. This is an excellent way to do so,” said the Director of Community Development & Engagement Dementro Powell. “Students are the reason we are here at the University of Illinois, and we want to celebrate that idea and doing what we can to make their experience here a positive one filled with opportunities that involve learning, developing their skills, honing in on their interests, mentorship, and providing them a platform to create and make suggestions on things from what they see and experience. We want students to leave here with memories that will undeniably help them understand what we do but most importantly that we are a resource for and here to support them.”

Anyone interested in applying should contact Dementro via email at dementro@illinois.edu.