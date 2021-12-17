U of I Police offer safety tips for people staying on campus over winter break

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign enters its hiatus and many students leave campus, those who stay during the break should take precautions to make sure they stay safe.

Officers said with fewer people in the area, that may provide criminals with more opportunities to commit crimes. There are a few things you can do to significantly reduce your risk of being targeted by an offender.

These are good safety practices throughout the year, but they become even more important during school breaks: