U of I Police nominated for $5,000 grant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have been nominated for a $5,000 grant through Aftermath Cares.

According to officials, this grant will support the police’s K9 program. Its goal is to bring some animal therapy to students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and to help break down barriers between police officers and campus community members.

Police need votes from the public so they can win the grant. Anyone who is interested in supporting U of I Police’s K9 program can vote online now. One vote per device, per day.