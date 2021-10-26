U of I Police: Man asked to appear in court in relation to sexual assaults on campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police announced Tuesday that a 65-year-old man recently received a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for aggravated battery after he was accused of sexually assaulting a U. of I. student.

Police said Richard Endsley was reported to touch the buttocks of a student on the Quad Saturday evening.

On Monday night, this student called the U. of I. police after she saw Endsley at the Illini Union and recognized him as the man who had inappropriately touched her on Saturday, according to officers.