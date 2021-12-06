U of I Police investigating on-campus robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place early Sunday morning on campus.

Officers say that between midnight and 2 a.m. a U of I student riding an electric scooter was confronted by a suspect on Peabody Drive between Fourth and Sixth Streets. The suspect displayed what the student believed to be a knife and demanded the student place his property on the ground. The student threw the scooter at the suspect and ran from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the UIPD at 217-333-1216 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. People can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers on their website or through the P3 Tips app available on iOS and Android.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.